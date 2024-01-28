PFG Investments LLC Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after buying an additional 186,079,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after buying an additional 1,414,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $497,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $549.68. The stock had a trading volume of 426,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,288. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $537.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $554.23. The company has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.07.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

