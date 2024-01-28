PFG Investments LLC Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.31. 2,053,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

