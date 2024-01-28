PFG Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 67,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 552,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,367,000 after buying an additional 224,965 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 192,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 111,035 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IHI opened at $55.12 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.