PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $6,012,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.