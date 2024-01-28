PFG Investments LLC Purchases 349 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $77.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,138. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

