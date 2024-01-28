PFG Investments LLC Purchases 429 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,878,460,000 after acquiring an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Up 7.1 %

AXP stock opened at $201.43 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $204.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

