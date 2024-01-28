PFG Investments LLC Purchases 809 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 323,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 124,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 944.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 459,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 415,798 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,013,000 after buying an additional 295,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 149,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.47.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. 9,499,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,804,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $54.77.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

