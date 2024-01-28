PFG Investments LLC Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 7.5% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.8% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $394.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.95 and a 12 month high of $396.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total value of $7,722,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

