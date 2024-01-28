PFG Investments LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,846 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $657,826,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.07 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average of $96.09.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

