PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.7 %

AWK stock opened at $123.16 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.32.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AWK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

