PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $778.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $26.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $839.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,675,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.02 and a 12 month high of $900.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $756.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $687.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

