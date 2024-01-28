PFG Investments LLC Reduces Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America cut Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

