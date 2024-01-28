PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DraftKings by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $38.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,353 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,070.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $89,858,006 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.