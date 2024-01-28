PFG Investments LLC Sells 2,246 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,914,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,328 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth $29,949,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $12,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

NASDAQ CG opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $42.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.79.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.38%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

