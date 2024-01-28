PFG Investments LLC Sells 2,278 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,475,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,926,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250,679 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,649 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,697,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,372,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,528,000 after acquiring an additional 330,068 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

