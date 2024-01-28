PFG Investments LLC Sells 258 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 99,350.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695,189 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,696,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,222,777. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

