PFG Investments LLC Sells 528 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,076,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,451,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 363,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after buying an additional 177,657 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLW opened at $27.99 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

