PFG Investments LLC Sells 562 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 193,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.95 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.