PFG Investments LLC Sells 98 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Netflix Trading Up 1.5 %

Netflix stock traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $570.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,770,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,334. The firm has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $482.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.