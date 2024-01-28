Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Short Interest Update

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 906.0 days.

Pharma Mar Price Performance

PHMMF remained flat at $44.13 during trading on Friday. Pharma Mar has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51.

About Pharma Mar

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, France, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Oncology and RNA interference segments.

