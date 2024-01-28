Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 315 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 228.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 34,102 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 147.0% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,852 shares of company stock worth $11,241,727 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.14. The company had a trading volume of 591,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.68. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

