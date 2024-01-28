Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,496.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,043,000 after purchasing an additional 829,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,612 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 546,015 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,699.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 485,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 458,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 197,998 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

EWW traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $66.39. 2,754,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,124. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.77. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $69.72.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

