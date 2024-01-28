Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 100 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 418.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 43,731 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 118.9% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 201,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after buying an additional 109,387 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.70. 219,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,949. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.89 and a 12-month high of $133.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.12.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

