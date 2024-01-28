Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,161,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,645,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,249,000.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Live Group

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,802,896 shares of company stock valued at $55,270,571 in the last quarter.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 2.4 %

About Liberty Live Group

Shares of LLYVK stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.45. The company had a trading volume of 757,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,894. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

