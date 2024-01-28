Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.94. 8,586,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,831,572. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.76 and a 1 year high of $272.86.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

