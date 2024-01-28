Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 720.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 540,357 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $2,267,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 27.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 16.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,112,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,170,000 after acquiring an additional 153,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. TheStreet cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.0 %

WPC opened at $62.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.51%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.