Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $99.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.14. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

Get Our Latest Report on ETR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.