Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $461,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.59. 1,359,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

