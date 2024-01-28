Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,421,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 139.7% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SJM traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $131.69. 1,392,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,896. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,194.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Barclays dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

View Our Latest Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.