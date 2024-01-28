Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.99, but opened at $38.10. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pinterest shares last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 4,470,657 shares.
PINS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.81, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.02.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
