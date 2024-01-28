Piper Sandler Boosts Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target to $25.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VBTX. Stephens lowered their price target on Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of VBTX traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $21.89. 624,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,641. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Veritex has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $29.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison acquired 1,734 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at $512,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $3,443,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

