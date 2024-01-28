Piper Sandler Increases Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Price Target to $21.00

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanover Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Hanover Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HNVR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 4,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Hanover Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $20.61.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanover Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 56.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,089 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 228,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 73.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

