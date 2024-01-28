Piper Sandler Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $830.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $750.00 to $830.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $744.64.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $2.75 on Thursday, hitting $769.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $703.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $619.89. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $405.37 and a 1 year high of $783.88. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

