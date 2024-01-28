Piper Sandler Lowers Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target to $16.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

BSM stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,247,006.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,247,006.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $455,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,727,791 shares in the company, valued at $49,673,074.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 109,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,689. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

