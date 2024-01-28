Piper Sandler Raises Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Price Target to $26.00

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded Business First Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

BFST stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $595.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $799,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 631.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

