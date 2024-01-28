Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $455.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.16.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Stock Down 0.2 %

MSFT traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $403.93. The company had a trading volume of 17,803,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,177,974. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $242.20 and a 52 week high of $407.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.