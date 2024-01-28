Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PXDT)

Pixie Dust Technologies’ (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 29th. Pixie Dust Technologies had issued 1,666,667 shares in its public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $15,000,003 based on an initial share price of $9.00. After the end of Pixie Dust Technologies’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Pixie Dust Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

PXDT opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.37. Pixie Dust Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pixie Dust Technologies stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXDT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Pixie Dust Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc, a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker.

