Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Plains All American Pipeline has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Plains All American Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 86.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of PAA opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 773,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,808,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,713,000 after purchasing an additional 616,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 341,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

