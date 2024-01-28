Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.02

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.02 and traded as low as C$12.77. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$12.91, with a volume of 33,489 shares changing hands.

PIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$21.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.77. The stock has a market cap of C$271.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.45 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 17.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.8368842 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 95.35%.

In other Polaris Renewable Energy news, Senior Officer Anthony Nenard Jelic sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.09, for a total value of C$785,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,790.69. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

