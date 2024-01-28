Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.02

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.02 and traded as low as C$12.77. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$12.91, with a volume of 33,489 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$21.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PIF
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$25.45 million. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 17.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.8368842 earnings per share for the current year.
Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 95.35%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris Renewable Energy
In other Polaris Renewable Energy news, Senior Officer Anthony Nenard Jelic sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.09, for a total value of C$785,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,790.69. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.
