Polymath (POLY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $26,933.73

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $141.71 million and approximately $26,933.73 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.15932189 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $38,443.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

