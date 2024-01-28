Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT Raised to $103.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.67.

Popular Stock Up 2.1 %

BPOP traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,253. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. Popular has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

