PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $143.04 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.59. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.86.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

