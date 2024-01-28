Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Plans $0.20 Dividend

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
SQFTP opened at $15.97 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
