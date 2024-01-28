Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,981 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Primerica worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $1,054,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 11.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,482,000 after buying an additional 76,509 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 16.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 378.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,787,000 after buying an additional 39,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

PRI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,456. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.68 and a 52-week high of $230.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $425.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.20.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

