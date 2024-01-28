Privium Fund Management B.V. Buys New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 755,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.1% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,709,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $120,233,000 after buying an additional 594,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,367,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,596,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

