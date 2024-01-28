Privium Fund Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lessened its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in NOV were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in NOV by 42.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 864,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after buying an additional 256,883 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NOV during the third quarter valued at about $4,314,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 8.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NOV by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 607,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock remained flat at $20.98 during trading hours on Friday. 4,569,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,121. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.39. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. ATB Capital set a $33.00 target price on NOV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NOV

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.