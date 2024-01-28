Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Privium Fund Management B.V. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 28,941 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. 18,430,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,547,004. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.98.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

