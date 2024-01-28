Privium Fund Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares during the period. Moderna makes up approximately 1.4% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 84.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,677,000 after buying an additional 416,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,899 shares of company stock valued at $11,492,838 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.81. 2,346,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,810,313. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $193.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

