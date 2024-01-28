Privium Fund Management B.V. Invests $3.55 Million in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.1% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.62. 517,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,142. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.10 and a twelve month high of $234.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $2.76. The firm had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

