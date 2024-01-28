Privium Fund Management B.V. Purchases 31,000 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDUP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ThredUp by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 160.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ThredUp by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ThredUp by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 61,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ThredUp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. 172,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,085. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 24.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. Equities research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDUP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 32,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $111,128.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,642.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 40,636 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $92,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 32,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $111,128.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,642.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,266 shares of company stock valued at $241,604. Company insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.